Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Kiner-Falefa made his fifth start behind the plate for the Rangers and threw out his second would-be base stealer in three attempts. Since adding backup catcher to this portfolio, Kiner-Falefa has started just six of the last 15 games.