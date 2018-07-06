Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Makes fifth start as catcher
Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.
Kiner-Falefa made his fifth start behind the plate for the Rangers and threw out his second would-be base stealer in three attempts. Since adding backup catcher to this portfolio, Kiner-Falefa has started just six of the last 15 games.
