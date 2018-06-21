Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Makes first start at catcher
Kiner-Falefa started at catcher and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.
Kiner-Falefa made his first start at catcher in the majors, oddly enough catching hyphenated starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx and guiding the starter through 6.2 strong innings. The Royals attempted to steal bases twice off the Rangers' new backup catcher, who successfully caught Hunter Dozier for the game's final out. That was Dozier's first attempted steal as a major leaguer, so Kiner-Falefa was clearly being tested. The 23-year-old has shown the Rangers enough that they'd like to see what he can do with more exposure to MLB, so they've creatively found a way to keep him around.
