Kiner-Falefa started at second base and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts while batting ninth in Friday's 3-2 loss to Houston.

This was the first game the Rangers played without both of their injured keystone combination -- Rougned Odor (hamstring) and Elvis Andrus (elbow). Jurickson Profar started at shortstop and Kiner-Falefa made his first MLB start. Drew Robinson may also get some starts at second base, but Kiner-Falefa will get regular at-bats the next two weeks, though he could be overmatched against major-league pitching. He's struck out three times in five at-bats since his callup earlier this week.