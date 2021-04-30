Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Thursday's 4-1 win over Boston.
Returning to his customary role atop the lineup, Kiner-Falefa took reliever Hirokazu Sawamura deep in the seventh to extend Texas' lead. It was the infielders first long ball in nearly three weeks.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drops in order•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Swipes bag Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Singles three times, steals base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Retreats to bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Logs two hits, steal in win•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Goes yard in loss•