Kiner-Falefa has experience in the minor leagues as a catcher and could be used in that role while he's up with the Rangers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The pending return of shortstop Elvis Andrus (elbow) will set off a domino effect. Jurickson Profar will shift back to utility infielder, leaving the Rangers trying to find opportunities to get Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. He's caught 69 games in the minors and was used there during spring training. "We'd like to see him behind the plate," manager Jeff Banister said. "We like what we saw in spring training. He's got the athleticism and the skill-set to do it." The other alternative is to have him go back to the minors where he'll play every day.