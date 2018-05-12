Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Moves to utility role
Kiner-Falefa was not in the starting lineup Friday and will move into an infield utility role going forward, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers welcomed back second baseman Rougned Odor (hamstring) from the disabled list Friday, moving Kiner-Falefa to the bench for the first time in 25 games. He'll be the primary fill-in at second base, shortstop and third base. There should be a couple of starting opportunities the next few days. Manager Jeff Banister plans to start Kiner-Falefa at third base Sunday for Adrian Beltre, and the manager said he wants to give a break to shortstop Jurickson Profar, whose start Friday was his 20th consecutive.
