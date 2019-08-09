Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Kiner-Falefa was recalled from Triple-A Nashville at the start of August to take over at third base for the Rangers, and he's now started four of seven games since returning to the majors. The 24-year-old is 3-for-13 with a double and a run scored since the promotion, while Logan Forsythe starts at the hot corner Friday.