Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Notches second four-hit game
Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Indians.
With just 18 plate appearances at the Triple-A level, Kiner-Falefa has made more of an impact in the majors than we thought at the time of his promotion. Tuesday's effort was his second four-hit game of the season and the homer also his second. He hadn't homered over his first four minor-league seasons before hitting five at Double-A Frisco in 2017. He's hit safely in 11 of his last 13 contests, going 18-for-51 (.353) with an .890 OPS during that run. As the Rangers' injured infielders return to action, Kiner-Falefa's playing time will dry up, but the experience should put him on the fantasy radar going forward.
