Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench Monday
Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners.
Kiner-Falefa and Jeff Mathis have had as close to an even split behind the plate as possible this season, with Kiner-Falefa starting 25 times and Mathis starting on 26 occasions. Mathis takes his turn Monday.
