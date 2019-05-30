Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals.

Kiner-Falefa will stick on the bench for a second straight game -- and the fourth time in six contests -- as Jeff Mathis makes another start behind the dish for the Rangers. In 17 appearances this month, Kiner-Falefa is slashing .256/.319/.488 with a homer and seven RBI.

