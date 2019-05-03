Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Out of Friday's lineup
Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa will take a seat on the bench for the second straight game and the fourth time in the last six games. Jeff Mathis receives another start behind the plate for the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Duffy, closer developments
Is there any hope for Danny Duffy after Thursday's impressive outing? Maybe a little, says...