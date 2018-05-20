Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Out of lineup Sunday
Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kiner-Falefa will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day of rest following Saturday's contest in which he was hit by a pitch on two separate occasions. Hanser Alberto will man the hot corner in his stead.
