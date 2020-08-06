Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Kiner-Falefa knocked in Robinson Chirinos with an infield single in the fourth inning, then stole second with two outs, but the 25-year-old couldn't come around to score. Kiner-Falefa has seen regular time at third base recently. He's hitting .269 with three steals, one RBI and three runs scored in eight games this season.