Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI triple during the Rangers' 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Kiner-Falefa was one of just three Rangers with an extra-base hit. Still hitting .289 for the season, the 25-year-old finds himself in a 4-for-27 slump.
