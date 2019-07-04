Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Plays three straight days on rehab
Kiner-Falefa (finger) is 1-for-10 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in three rehab games for Triple-A Nashville.
Kiner-Falefa started a rehab assignment this week and has played three consecutive days. He's served as the designated hitter in two of those games and played five innings in the one game he started as catcher. The Rangers probably want to see how responds after catching a full nine innings before having him return to Texas.
