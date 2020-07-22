Kiner-Falefa is expected to open the season as the Rangers' starting third baseman, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old hit .378 with four homers in spring training and .295 with two homers in summer training, prompting manager Chris Woodward to provide him with the starting opportunity. The previous expected starter at third base, Todd Frazier, will move across the diamond and see most of the playing time at first base.