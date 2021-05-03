Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over Boston.

Kiner-Falefa teed off on Boston pitching during their four-game series, launching three home runs and a triple while knocking in four runs. Sundays' two-hit performance extended his hit streak to five games, during which he's gone 8-for-19.