Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Practices throwing
Kiner-Falefa (finger) practiced throwing down to second base prior to Friday's game, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.
This was the first exercise of this kind since Kiner-Falefa sprained a ligament in his right middle finger. He reported no issues and will likely head out for a rehab assignment beginning Monday. Kiner-Falefa has been out of action since June 7.
