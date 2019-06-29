Kiner-Falefa (finger) practiced throwing down to second base prior to Friday's game, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

This was the first exercise of this kind since Kiner-Falefa sprained a ligament in his right middle finger. He reported no issues and will likely head out for a rehab assignment beginning Monday. Kiner-Falefa has been out of action since June 7.

