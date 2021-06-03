Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run Wednesday in the Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Rockies.

Kiner-Falefa has now gone 10 games without a home run or stolen base, but he's at least brought value to fantasy managers with a .293 average, five RBI and four runs over that span. The 26-year-old has already banked five home runs and 10 steals on the season to go along with a stellar .283 batting average, making him a major source of profit for those who invested a late-round pick or early season waiver pickup into him. And in leagues where he's eligible at catcher after starting in 31 games at the position in 2019, Kiner-Falefa's value is enhanced even further.