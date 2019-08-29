Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Provides insurance in win
Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
Kiner-Falefa's two-run double in the eighth inning gave the Rangers breathing room. It was his first start since being called up earlier this week and with third base an unsettled spot, he could get regular opportunities over the final month.
