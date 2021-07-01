Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with two singles in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

The Rangers couldn't muster much offense against Oakland starter Chris Bassitt (seven shutout innings), but Kiner-Falefa at least did his part atop the batting order with a pair of base hits. Even so, manager Chris Woodward could soon consider a change atop the lineup while Kiner-Falefa's productivity has largely fallen off since mid-June. Kiner-Falefa slashed .180/.206/.246 with one home run and no stolen bases over the Rangers' final 14 games of the month.