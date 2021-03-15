Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-2 with a double in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies.
Kiner-Falefa is 4-for-16 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored over eight Cactus League games. It's a less eventful spring than in 2020 when the infielder was the hitting star of camp, bashing four home runs with 11 RBI and a 1.069 OPS. He didn't have a set role entering spring training last season, but the productive camp led to a gig as the primary third baseman and eventually to his role as the team's starter at shortstop for 2021. With a .670 OPS over 846 plate appearances at the major league level, Kiner-Falefa projects modest production more suited to shortstop than third base.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Signs one-year deal•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Taking over at shortstop•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Plates two in loss•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Homers in loss•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Ends hitless spell•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Collects four more hits•