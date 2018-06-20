Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

It wasn't a flawless night as he was also caught stealing and committed an error, but he still tied a season high by reaching base four times. The versatile 23-year-old has already started games this year at third base, second base and shortstop and now could be in line to earn eligibility behind the plate as the club's newly designated backup catcher. He's expected to get the nod behind the plate Wednesday, and he'll carry a .255/.333/.365 slash line into the contest.