Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 16-1 win over the Royals.

Kiner-Falefa joined in on the fun the Rangers had in a blowout win that finished off what had started as a disastrous road trip. In his first full season as a catcher, Kiner-Falefa has done little at the plate. He has four hits in his last 33 at-bats and is hitting .192 for the season.