Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 7-5 win over Houston.
The two steals give Kiner-Falefa an MLB career-high 10 through 47 games. His previous high at any level were the 17 bags he swiped over 129 games at Double-A Frisco. Kiner-Falefa's well on his way to a 20-steal season.
