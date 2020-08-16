Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

He'll be getting his first day off since July 26, allowing Todd Frazier to pick up a start at the hot corner. Not only has Kiner-Falefa solidified himself as the Rangers' everyday third baseman, but his .290/.343/.387 slash line -- while not outstanding -- has been good enough for him to displace Elvis Andrus as the team's primary No. 2 hitter for the past week. While Kiner-Falefa should continue to provide a decent batting average even once his inflated .367 BABIP normalizes, the bulk of his fantasy value comes from his wheels. He's gone 5-for-6 in stolen-base opportunities so far this season.