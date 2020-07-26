Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
The 25-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine with left hamstring tightness, and he won't return to the lineup for the series finale. The Rangers have a scheduled off day Monday, so the team may just be expressing caution with the early-season injury. Todd Frazier will move to third base Sunday while Rob Refsnyder receives the start at first base.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Scratched from lineup•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Poised to start at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Inside track on starting gig•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Stays hot at plate•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Considered for third base•