Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The 25-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine with left hamstring tightness, and he won't return to the lineup for the series finale. The Rangers have a scheduled off day Monday, so the team may just be expressing caution with the early-season injury. Todd Frazier will move to third base Sunday while Rob Refsnyder receives the start at first base.