Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Indians.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville, Kiner-Falefa has started three of the Rangers' four games at third base, going 2-for-11 with a double and a run. Though Logan Forsythe will get the nod at the hot corner for the afternoon game, Kiner-Falefa is expected to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap and should continue to see most of the action at the hot corner moving forward now that Asdrubal Cabrera has been expunged from the 40-man roster.