Kiner-Falefa isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville at the end of July, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .217 with an RBI and three strikeouts over eight contests. He'll head to the bench for the second matchup of the series, opening the door for Logan Forsythe to draw the start at the hot corner and bat seventh.

