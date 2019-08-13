Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resting Tuesday
Kiner-Falefa isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville at the end of July, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .217 with an RBI and three strikeouts over eight contests. He'll head to the bench for the second matchup of the series, opening the door for Logan Forsythe to draw the start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drives in lone run•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resting for front end of twin bill•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Taking over at third base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start