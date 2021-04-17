Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Kiner-Falefa had started each of the first 14 games of the season and hit .233 with two home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. Charlie Culberson will take over as the shortstop Saturday, batting eighth.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Logs two hits, steal in win•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Goes yard in loss•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Thrives at leadoff•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Big day at plate•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Raps second spring double•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Signs one-year deal•