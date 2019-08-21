Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Kiner-Falefa will head to the bench for the fourth time in five games as Logan Forsythe picks up another start at the hot corner in his place. Over his past 10 appearances, Kiner-Falefa is slashing .241/.324/.276 with one extra-base hit (a double) and a stolen base.

