Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) will bat ninth and play third base Tuesday against Arizona.
Kiner-Falefa was the team's Opening Day third baseman but missed the last two games with hamstring tightness. He returns as expected Tuesday, pushing Todd Frazier back to first base.
