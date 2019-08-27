Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Returns to Rangers
Kiner-Falefa was recalled by the Rangers on Tuesday.
Kiner-Falefa will replace Hunter Pence, who landed on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain. He'll likely fill a bench role down the stretch.
