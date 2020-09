Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday in the Rangers' 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa has found a home as the No. 2 hitter in the Rangers' lineup. He's occupied that spot in the batting order for each of the team's first six games of September, going 10-for-25 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a stolen base. Kiner-Falefa will draw another start in Monday's series finale, once again batting second while manning third base.