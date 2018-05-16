Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa got the first start in place of injured third baseman Adrian Beltre, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a sore hamstring. Beltre's return date is unknown, but there's a feeling that he came back too soon from an earlier hamstring injury that cost him 12 games. Kiner-Falefa will be the primary fill-in for however long it takes Beltre to get back. With Beltre having been on the disabled list for 74 of the club's previous 204 games, a strong case can be made to make Beltre a part-time third baseman/designated hitter. In that event, Kiner-Falefa would have a semi-regular role in Rangers' starting lineup.