Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Scores three times Tuesday
Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Kiner-Falefa got the first start in place of injured third baseman Adrian Beltre, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a sore hamstring. Beltre's return date is unknown, but there's a feeling that he came back too soon from an earlier hamstring injury that cost him 12 games. Kiner-Falefa will be the primary fill-in for however long it takes Beltre to get back. With Beltre having been on the disabled list for 74 of the club's previous 204 games, a strong case can be made to make Beltre a part-time third baseman/designated hitter. In that event, Kiner-Falefa would have a semi-regular role in Rangers' starting lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Expected fill-in at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Moves to utility role•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Notches second four-hit game•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Batting third Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at third base Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Extends hit streak to six•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...