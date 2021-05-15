Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 10-4 loss to Houston.
Kiner-Falefa has now racked up six multi-hit games during May, raising his season average from .252 to .296 in the process. He's collected 14 extra-base hits and 27 runs scored alongside an .802 OPS.
