Kiner-Falefa was scratched from Saturday's lineup with left hamstring tightness.
Kiner-Falefa was slated to make his second consecutive start Saturday after logging a triple Friday, but left hamstring tightness will prevent him from doing so. It's unclear how much time he could miss as a result. Todd Frazier will shift to third base with Ronald Guzman starting at first base and batting eighth Saturday.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Poised to start at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Inside track on starting gig•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Stays hot at plate•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Considered for third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Adjusts stance•