Kiner-Falefa was scratched from Saturday's lineup with left hamstring tightness.

Kiner-Falefa was slated to make his second consecutive start Saturday after logging a triple Friday, but left hamstring tightness will prevent him from doing so. It's unclear how much time he could miss as a result. Todd Frazier will shift to third base with Ronald Guzman starting at first base and batting eighth Saturday.

