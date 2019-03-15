Kiner-Falefa will split time evenly with Jeff Mathis behind the plate this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The news contradicts reports from earlier in the offseason, when the team suggested Mathis would start the majority of games. Kiner-Falefa's .261/.325/.357 line as a rookie wasn't anything special, but it's certainly better than Mathis' .198/.258/.306 career mark. Mathis has a much better reputation as a defender, but the 23-year-old Kiner-Falefa is far more likely to be a part of the team's future than the 35-year-old Mathis, so the Rangers have reason to let the young backstop work through any potential defensive struggles in what figures to be a rebuilding season.