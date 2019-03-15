Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Set for even split behind plate
Kiner-Falefa will split time evenly with Jeff Mathis behind the plate this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The news contradicts reports from earlier in the offseason, when the team suggested Mathis would start the majority of games. Kiner-Falefa's .261/.325/.357 line as a rookie wasn't anything special, but it's certainly better than Mathis' .198/.258/.306 career mark. Mathis has a much better reputation as a defender, but the 23-year-old Kiner-Falefa is far more likely to be a part of the team's future than the 35-year-old Mathis, so the Rangers have reason to let the young backstop work through any potential defensive struggles in what figures to be a rebuilding season.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Doubles in two•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: To stick with catching•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Maintaining average as catcher•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Has four-game, multi-hit streak•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Homers in back-to-back games•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Triple short of cycle against Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...