Kiner-Falefa was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

Kiner-Falefa will head to Triple-A Nashville after playing with Frisco on Wednesday. The utility man has struggled since returning from the minors at the beginning of August, slashing .225/.289/.275 with zero home runs and one stolen base in 13 games. Locke St. John was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move, while Logan Forsythe is a candidate to see time at the hot corner in place of Kiner-Falefa, who figures to rejoin the Rangers once rosters expand in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories