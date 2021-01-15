Kiner-Falefa avoided arbitration Friday by signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Kiner-Falefa moved out from behind the plate in 2020, spending all his time at third base and shortstop. His .280/.329/.370 slash line was poor for the hot corner but decent enough at short, where he's expected to spend the majority of his time this season.

