Kiner-Falefa avoided arbitration Friday by signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Kiner-Falefa moved out from behind the plate in 2020, spending all his time at third base and shortstop. His .280/.329/.370 slash line was poor for the hot corner but decent enough at short, where he's expected to spend the majority of his time this season.
