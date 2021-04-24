Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

Kiner-Falefa swiped his third base of the season in the fifth inning before coming around to score on an Adolis Garcia homer. He then drove in the game-tying run in the sixth. The 26-year-old raised his season average to .238 in 84 at-bats.