Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sits Tuesday
Kiner-Falefa is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Mariners.
Since May 14, Kiner-Falefa has started every other game. Jeff Mathis will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Reaches base three times•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting in series finale•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Gets night off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...