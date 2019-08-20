Kiner-Falefa isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kiner-Falefa went 0-for-3 in the first half of the twin bill. Logan Forsythe draws the start at third base and is set to bat sixth with Kiner-Falefa riding the pine.

