Kiner-Falefa isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kiner-Falefa went 0-for-3 in the first half of the twin bill, but he'll head to the bench for the nightcap. Logan Forsythe draws the start at third base and is set to bat sixth with Kiner-Falefa riding the pine.