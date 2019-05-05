Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

He'll rest for the second time in the series while Jeff Mathis catches for Drew Smyly. The Rangers have had nearly an even split of the catcher starts this season, with Mathis garnering 17 to Kiner-Falefa's 15.

