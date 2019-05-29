Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kiner-Falefa will take a seat for Wednesday's matinee contest after catching all nine innings during Tuesday's night game, going 1-for-3 with a run scored in the process. Jeff Mathis starts behind the dish in place of Kiner-Falefa in this one.

