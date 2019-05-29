Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting out Wednesday
Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Kiner-Falefa will take a seat for Wednesday's matinee contest after catching all nine innings during Tuesday's night game, going 1-for-3 with a run scored in the process. Jeff Mathis starts behind the dish in place of Kiner-Falefa in this one.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench Monday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sits Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Reaches base three times•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...