Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs batted in during Saturday's victory over the Red Sox.
The right-had hitter smashed a solo shot in the fifth inning off Eduardo Rodriguez and then knocked in teammate Charlie Culberson on a triple in the fourth. The 26-year-old is slashing .267/.303/.422 in 2021.
