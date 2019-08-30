Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa has started two straight games since being called up as manager Chris Woodward is in full evaluation mode over the final month of the season. Third base is wide open without a clear front-runner heading into 2020, and Kiner-Falefa will be given an opportunity to earn it.