Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to Colorado.

Kiner-Falefa got the start at second base after sitting out the last two games. He had been getting starts at third base while manager Jeff Banister practiced caution with Adrian Beltre, the starting third baseman who's spent two stints on the disabled list this season. However, Banister had Beltre in the lineup at third base for a third straight game Friday.