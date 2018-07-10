Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at third base Monday
Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Red Sox.
This was Kiner-Falefa's first infield start since the Rangers announced he was becoming the team's primary backup at catcher. He's made six starts since that announcement -- all at catcher. That the Rangers are incorporating infield starts back to his responsibilities suggests he's handled the transition to catcher well. "It's a monumental challenge to do this," Rangers manager Jeff Banister told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "But he has been able to handle all the challenges we've given him. We feel confident he's comfortable enough behind the plate and that he can separate the two. A hybrid player like this can be pretty special. It will be fun to watch." Kiner-Falefa is expected to catch one more game during the series in Boston as he inches toward qualifying as a catcher for the 2019 season.
